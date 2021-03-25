Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Thal Limited 30.06.2021 80% Interim Cash Dividend 24.03.2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 30.09.2020 05% Bonus Shares 04.03.2021
==============================================================================================
