ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.92%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.42%)
UNITY 29.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (0.04%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By ▲ 100.54 (0.4%)
KSE100 45,417 Increased By ▲ 10.08 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,728 Decreased By ▼ -21.39 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares trade flat as weaker commodities weigh

  • Bucking the sombre mood, the Australian health stocks advanced, with medical devices makers Resmed and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp rising 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

Australian shares traded flat on Wednesday, tracking a choppy Wall Street, as a retreat in energy and mining stocks due to weaker commodity prices eclipsed gains among healthcare and tech sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 6,745.4 by 2327 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

Overnight, all three major US indexes fell between 0.8% and 1.1% after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments.

"I think investors in Australia are still picking through the comments from Janet Yellen and (Federal Reserve Chair) Jerome Powell they will take a bit of time to digest," said James Tao, a market analyst with CommSec.

Nikkei futures were down 0.38%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures dipped 0.03%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.6171%, compared with its US close of 1.638%.

Energy stocks dropped 1.5% as oil prices plunged on new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Santos said on Wednesday it expects to make a final investment decision on its Barossa project in the coming weeks, after postponing the call last year.

Gold stocks were 1% lower as prices of the underlying precious commodity fell against a strengthening dollar that offset a dip in U.S Treasury yields.

Top gold producer Newcrest Mining was down 1.3%, while smaller peer Bellevue Gold lost 2.7%.

Bucking the sombre mood, the Australian health stocks advanced, with medical devices makers Resmed and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp rising 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Tech stocks gained 0.9%, with software maker Xero Ltd rising 2.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was also trading flat, as losses in financials offset gains among utility stocks.

Australian shares Janet Yellen S&P/ASX 200 index CommSec economist CommSec

Australia shares trade flat as weaker commodities weigh

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters