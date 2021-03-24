ANL 32.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.6%)
ASL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.45%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.42%)
EPCL 53.11 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.93%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.72%)
PRL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (11.18%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 146.54 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.76%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,895 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.09%)
BR30 25,478 Increased By ▲ 121.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,432 Increased By ▲ 24.87 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,743 Decreased By ▼ -7.03 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business & Finance

CPEC to bring socio-economic & industrial transformation, says BOI

  He stated that the SDGs Academy is doing a wonderful job in enhancing Pakistan's business ties.
Ali Ahmed 24 Mar 2021
Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring across-the-board socio-economic as well as industrial transformation, Project Director Industrial Cooperation of Board of Investment (BOI) Ayub Asim.

Ayub Asim represented BOI as keynote speaker at ‘International Silk Road Summit’ organized by SDGs Academy Pakistan at Malam Jabba. He stated that the SDGs Academy is doing a wonderful job in enhancing Pakistan’s business ties.

The Project Director (PMU-CPEC-ICDP) said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only a gateway to prosperity for the whole region but is also in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs), and will bring across-the-board socio-economic as well as industrial transformation.

He informed the audience that Pakistan and China agreed to launch industrial cooperation under CPEC in 2016 during the 6th JCC meeting. BOI and NDRC, China, were assigned to carry forward the initiative of industrial cooperation.

He further informed that CPEC Industrial Cooperation (IC) is a long-term endeavor, and it is picking up pace, lately. It is a pleasure to share with you all that CPEC Industrial Cooperation is all-inclusive in its scope and open to third-party participation.

The PD accentuated that against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, connectivity among nations of the world has been redefined, and CPEC, under the umbrella of BRI, could play a unifying role in bringing the economies of the region together.

CPEC COVID BOI JCC Asim Ayub

CPEC to bring socio-economic & industrial transformation, says BOI

