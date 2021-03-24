CPEC to bring socio-economic & industrial transformation, says BOI

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring across-the-board socio-economic as well as industrial transformation, Project Director Industrial Cooperation of Board of Investment (BOI) Ayub Asim.

Ayub Asim represented BOI as keynote speaker at ‘International Silk Road Summit’ organized by SDGs Academy Pakistan at Malam Jabba. He stated that the SDGs Academy is doing a wonderful job in enhancing Pakistan’s business ties.

The Project Director (PMU-CPEC-ICDP) said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only a gateway to prosperity for the whole region but is also in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs), and will bring across-the-board socio-economic as well as industrial transformation.

He informed the audience that Pakistan and China agreed to launch industrial cooperation under CPEC in 2016 during the 6th JCC meeting. BOI and NDRC, China, were assigned to carry forward the initiative of industrial cooperation.

He further informed that CPEC Industrial Cooperation (IC) is a long-term endeavor, and it is picking up pace, lately. It is a pleasure to share with you all that CPEC Industrial Cooperation is all-inclusive in its scope and open to third-party participation.

The PD accentuated that against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, connectivity among nations of the world has been redefined, and CPEC, under the umbrella of BRI, could play a unifying role in bringing the economies of the region together.