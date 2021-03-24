ANL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.07%)
ASC 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
AVN 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
DGKC 125.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.98%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 90.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.73%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.47%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TRG 145.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 10.99 (0.22%)
BR30 25,503 Increased By ▲ 146.88 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,474 Increased By ▲ 66.39 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,772 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
EU to tighten export rules to stop one-way flow of vaccines

  • The measure, put in place to monitor exports from EU territory and if necessary to block them, has already been used once to prevent an AstraZeneca shipment leaving Italy for Australia.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will tighten its export guidelines on Wednesday to prevent what it sees as an unfair one-way flow of vaccines, according to a draft seen by AFP.

Brussels has been infuriated that Britain has laid claim to vaccines produced at a plant in the Netherlands by AstraZeneca, while the UK-based firm falls short on deliveries promised to the EU.

While negotiations with the British government continue behind the scenes to head off the threat of a general vaccine export ban, the EU is moving to tighten its export rules.

The measure, put in place to monitor exports from EU territory and if necessary to block them, has already been used once to prevent an AstraZeneca shipment leaving Italy for Australia.

But the draft of the updated rule complains of countries preventing exports to the EU "either by law or through contractual or other arrangements concluded with vaccine manufacturers".

