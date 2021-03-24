ANL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.85%)
ASC 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
AVN 91.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
DGKC 125.72 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.8%)
EPCL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.1%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
HUBC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.2%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.67%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
PTC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
TRG 145.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.31%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.87%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By ▲ 13.45 (0.27%)
BR30 25,524 Increased By ▲ 167.58 (0.66%)
KSE100 45,491 Increased By ▲ 83.96 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,774 Increased By ▲ 24.55 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
World

Colombia apologizes to journalist who was raped, tortured

  • She asked for protection for herself and her mother, as well as for the La Modelo prison to be closed down.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

BOGOTA: Colombia on Tuesday apologized to journalist Jineth Bedoya before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights over the kidnapping, rape and torture she suffered at the hands of paramilitaries two decades ago.

Bedoya has accused the Colombian state of complicity in her ordeal.

Camilo Gomez, the director of Colombia's National Agency for Legal Defense of the State, accepted "the international responsibility for the failings of the judicial system (and) for the non-fulfillment of the duty of due diligence in the investigation of threats" made against Bedoya.

The court -- an autonomous organ of the Organization of American States (OAS) -- is due to rule on Colombia's responsibility for the violence inflicted on Bedoya, who was awarded a World Press Freedom award in 2000.

The state "asks Jineth Bedoya for forgiveness for these acts and for the damage they caused (and) recognizes that these omissions violated her rights to dignity, to a life plan, to personal integrity, to legal guarantees and legal protection," added Gomez.

He previously accused the court of "bias" and demanded the judges be recused.

Last week, Bedoya testified to the court that in 2000 she was seized by a group of right-wing paramilitaries from outside a prison in the capital Bogota and then tortured and raped for 16 hours before being abandoned on the side of a road.

At the time, Bedoya was investigating an arms trafficking network operating out of the La Modelo prison and claimed the state, including an "influential" police chief, was complicit in her abduction.

The paramilitaries, some of whom have already been convicted for the crimes committed against Bedoya, were right-wing militias that fought left-wing guerrillas during Colombia's bloody 60-year conflict. They were dissolved in 2006.

Bedoya says she has since suffered two decades of "persecution, intimidation and constant threats."

The state also apologized for failing to investigate an attack on Bedoya and her mother, Luz Nelly Lima, in 1999.

"The damage caused to my mother and me for the violations we've suffered for more than 20 years and the continued impunity have not allowed us to close the cycle of violence and recover our lives," said Bedoya.

She asked for protection for herself and her mother, as well as for the La Modelo prison to be closed down.

The two parties have until April 23 to present their final written arguments.

The court's decisions are definitive and unappealable.

