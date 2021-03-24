ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Reuters 24 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: An Indian official played down on Tuesday prospects for a breakthrough at the first talks in three years with neighbouring Pakistan aimed at resolving long-running disputes over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River. Pakistan is concerned that India's plans for hydroelectric plants in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir will damage the flow of the river, which feeds 80 percent of its irrigated agriculture, along with tributaries. India has defended the construction of its Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai dams, saying they are allowed by the Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank. "It is our job to find a middle path. But to say we can achieve something is maybe a bit too optimistic," an Indian official involved in the talks in New Delhi told Reuters.

"There are many things on which we can't compromise," added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

India issued no statement on the talks, which are set to end on Wednesday. The talks come after a gap of three years because of tension over IIOJK. In recent weeks, the rivals have taken tentative steps to improve ties, such as a rare military pact last month to stop firing on the border that has killed scores of civilians.

World Bank Agriculture border IIOJK New Delhi Pak India civilians hydroelectric projects Indus Water Pakal Dul Lower Kalnai dams

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.