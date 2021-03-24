Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Pakistan Day message that his country desires cordial relations with the ‘people of Pakistan’, Aaj News reported. The message, dated March 22, was conveyed to Prime Minister Imran by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad through the Foreign Office.

In his letter, Modi extended greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Pakistan Day. "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan," Modi wrote. "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

The Indian premier also conveyed wishes to Imran and the Pakistani people for dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, terming it a "difficult time for humanity".

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the message concluded.

