Covid-19 claims 72 more lives across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 72 coronavirus deaths and 3,270 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours following which the national tally of Covid-19 infections has reached 633,741 and death toll has reached 13,935.

The Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), here on Tuesday, said that over the past 24 hours, 1,733 people have recovered, after which the national tally of recoveries has reached 585,271, which is 97.67 percent of the total infections.

Following the detection of 3,270 new cases at present there are 34,535 active cases in the country of which 2,885 are in critical condition admitted in various hospitals across the country.

Of the 72 people who died during the past 24 hours, 64 were under treatment in hospital, and eight of them died in their respective homes or quarantine centers, the NCOC said.

The Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) recorded the most coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as 57 people died in the Punjab and 10 in the KPK. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) over the past 24 hours reported three Covid-19 deaths, while the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reported two deaths.

Out of the total 72 deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours, 27 died on ventilators during their treatment.

The ICT with 57 percent occupancy of ventilators is on top followed by Multan and Lahore with 52 percent ventilator occupancy and Peshawar with 32 percent.

Gujrat with 86 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds is on top followed by Peshawar with 62 percent, the ICT with 51 percent, and Rawalpindi 37 percent.

Around 334 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (G-B), and Balochistan.

In past 24 hours, 39,742 tests were conducted across the country of which 6,622 tests in Sindh, 20,279 in Punjab, 6,278 in the KPK, 5,384 in the ICT, 249 in Balochistan, 246 in G-B, and 684 in the AJK.

Sindh with 263,464 Covid-19 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 200,969 cases, the KPK with 80,519 cases, the ICT with 52,676 cases, Balochistan with 19,347, AJK with 11,792 cases, and G-B with 4,976 cases.

Punjab with 6,039 Covid-19 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,479, KPK with 2,255, ICT 548, AJK 338, Balochistan 203, and G-B 103 deaths.

A total of 9,857,233 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 3,019 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

