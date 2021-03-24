ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

100 scholarships for Sri Lankan students: Saarc CCI hails Pakistan’s goodwill gesture

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: President SAARC chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday hailed goodwill gesture of Pakistan for offering 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutions which will further cement bilateral ties with special focus to gear up trade and strengthen economic cooperation between two countries.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Pir Saddam Hussain Shah, he said it’s good omen that both countries recently during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the importance of strengthening economic relations in key areas of mutual interest and diversifying trade and investment of two countries.

He said that its historic major breakthrough that both sides underlined the vital importance of realising the goal of achieving $1 billion bilateral trade target and also agreed to work together closely towards broadening and deepening of Pak-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement. He said that MoU on cooperation between Boards of Investment of two countries will accelerate the economic activities and boost bilateral cooperation.

Malik who remained actively associated with SAARC Chamber for the last three decades having deep insight said that the current trade between both countries is not entirely encouraging, but both countries have markets for each other’s primary products. Pakistan is an important market for tea products, which also happens to be a top Sri Lankan export item, and Pakistan is also a significant importer of copra and rubber, both items are important Sri Lankan exports. Similarly, Sri Lanka is an important market for textile products, machinery, and pharmaceuticals along with other products that Pakistan records significant exports, he said.

He said therefore there exists a huge trade potential between both countries if the FTA is utilised properly he remarked. He said that Pak companies have invested significantly in agriculture, information technology and construction sectors of Sri Lanka while its construction industry is growing rapidly creating huge demand of Pak cement. Pak private sector can also capture sugar export market in Sri Lanka which imports its 90 percent sugar requirements.

He said what’s both countries needed is to diversify their products through research, innovation and value addition adjusting according to the demands of each other markets.

He said non tariff barriers have smothered the impact of tariff rationalisations. He said due to lack of awareness, exporters do not make full use of market potential and benefits under free trade agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pharmaceuticals Imran Khan machinery Iftikhar Ali Malik SAARC Pir Saddam Hussain Shah Pak cement

100 scholarships for Sri Lankan students: Saarc CCI hails Pakistan’s goodwill gesture

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.