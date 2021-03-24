ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
MQM-P to mark its foundation day on 25th

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will celebrate its foundation day on March 25. Party will hold a public meeting on the foundation day at Nishtar Park Karachi, MQM-P deputy convener Aamir Khan announced here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media along members of coordination committee, Aamir claimed that public meeting at Nishtar Park would break the records of all public meetings of the past.

He said political parties taking votes from Karachi in last twenty years didn’t do anything for the development of city.

He regretted that no change has been brought in during the last three years as city is facing civic problems like education, health, and clean drinking water etc.

Aamir said urban centres of Sindh have been deliberately ruined as Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas have also been facing these problems.

He said MQM-P honored all its promises with federal government; however no effective measures have been taken in response to positive attitude of MQM-P.

He said the injustices with Karachi are not hidden but MQM-P role would be remembered to develop and safeguard Pakistan.

