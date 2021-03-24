Maryam’s appearance before NAB: PML-N to hold consultative meeting today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has called a consultative meeting, here on Wednesday (today), to finalise the party’s programme in connection with appearance of the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before NAB on Friday (March 26).

In the meeting to be chaired by Maryam Nawaz, the route of the rally of the PML-N leader from Raiwind to NAB office would be decided.

The PML-N has assigned tasks to the party’s legislators for bringing maximum number of the PML-N workers to show strength of the party, sources said.

PML-N Punjab President, Rana Sanaullah Khan said that his party would register strong peaceful protest on March 26.

“The PML-N legislators and workers would hold peaceful protest on March 26; no hurdles should be created,” Rana said while talking to media.

When asked about the PML-N reaction, if Maryam is arrested on March 26, Rana said, “NAB notice is totally illegal and without lawful authority and if Maryam is arrested it would also be illegal; Maryam has been summoned by the NAB at the behest of the government.”

