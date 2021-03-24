Iqbal’s mausoleum: PAF contingent assumes charge of guards’ duties

LAHORE: The Pakistan Day was celebrated at all Pakistan Air Force Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor. The daylong celebrations started with special prayers after Fajar for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World.

A guard mounting and wreath laying ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Lahore. Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek was the chief guest on the occasion.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers.

The Chief Guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Airmen and Civilians of Pakistan Air Force.