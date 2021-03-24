ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mini urban forest opens at SAU

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Mini urban forest has been established and inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) with the joint cooperation of University and Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Rural, which has been made luxurious and beautiful in the best possible way, which is the centre of attraction for public including students.

Mini urban forest was inaugurated by VC Dr Fateh Marri, AIG Police Jamil Ahmed, local political leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon and assistant commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Qandeel Fatima Memon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAU Sindh Agriculture University forest

Mini urban forest opens at SAU

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.