Mini urban forest opens at SAU

HYDERABAD: Mini urban forest has been established and inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) with the joint cooperation of University and Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Rural, which has been made luxurious and beautiful in the best possible way, which is the centre of attraction for public including students.

Mini urban forest was inaugurated by VC Dr Fateh Marri, AIG Police Jamil Ahmed, local political leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon and assistant commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Qandeel Fatima Memon.

