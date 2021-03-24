ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
1,929 fresh cases, 57 deaths reported in Punjab

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has slightly declined from 10.77% to 9.51%, as out of 20,279 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1929 fresh virus cases reported. 57 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 200,969 and death toll to 6037.

With the recovery of 1200 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 178,898.

In Lahore, 1058 fresh Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

The ratio of cases has spread alarm among health authorities and administration and it is expected that more strict measures will be taken in the provincial metropolis to stop the spread of virus.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 105,305 cases and 2,465 deaths, Rawalpindi 16,552 cases and 956 deaths, Faisalabad 11,961 cases and 580 deaths, Multan 9981 cases and 412 deaths, D.G. Khan 2,399 cases and 66 deaths, Bahawalpur 4,520 cases and 155 deaths, Gujranwala 5,493 cases and 156 deaths, Gujrat 5,564 cases and 92 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,860 cases and 144 deaths, Sialkot 4,667 cases and 178 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,859 cases and 158 deaths.

Sources in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department claimed that the government has so far vaccinated about 100,000 people; adequate vaccine is available at vaccination centers and the people of over 65 years of age will be vaccinated without pin codes from Wednesday.

According to them, by 28th March, another consignment of one million corona vaccine doses will reach Punjab while another six million doses of vaccines will be received by 15th April. The Punjab government has earmarked sufficient amount for this purpose.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice-chancellor Prof. Javed Akram, while addressing Pakistan Day ceremony said, “The nation renews its pledge to work with dedication and professional commitment besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices.”

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eradication of Covid-19.

The event was attended by UHS faculty, staff, and Chinese experts working on coronavirus vaccine and office bearers of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

