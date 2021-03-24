World Tuberculosis Day today

ISLAMABAD: Interna-tional World Tuberculosis Day will be marked on March 24 (today) across the globe including Pakistan with the aim to raise public awareness of tuberculosis and the efforts made to prevent and treat this disease.

This event is held on March 24 each year and is promoted by organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Various World Tuberculosis Day events and activities would be organized by various organizations involved in the Stop TB Partnership. WHO is a United Nations’ (UN) health authority that works with this network to promote World Tuberculosis Day each year.

Campaign activities included community discussion groups that are organized to look at ways to prevent TB.

Award ceremonies or other events to honor the life and work of those who dedicate their lives to prevent and fight against TB.

Photo exhibitions that showcase images to raise worldwide awareness of TB; charity events to raise funds for disease control (of TB) in countries that need assistance.

People, community groups and government agencies may also take the time to work with broadcast, print and online media to promote stories on the awareness of tuberculosis and the works of those who help fight against the spread of the disease.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is an infectious bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which most commonly affects the lungs. It is transmitted from person to person via droplets from the throat and lungs of people with the disease.

WHO estimates that the largest number of new TB cases in 2005 occurred in south-east Asia, which accounted for 34 percent of incident cases globally. However, the estimated incidence rate in sub-Saharan Africa is nearly twice that of south-east Asia.