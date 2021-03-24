Federal services: IHC to hear petition challenging quota system today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition challenging quota system in the federal services today (Wednesday).

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will take up the petition of advocate Dr GM Chaudhry, who has questioned the legality and constitutional status of the provincial regional quota.

He also raised the question that there are so many districts of Pakistan wherefrom none is ever selected in the Civil Services of Pakistan due to poor conditions of education, and only developed areas of the provinces are getting entire quota reserved for the province.

In his petition, Dr Chaudhry has cited prime minister of Pakistan, secretary Establishment Division, secretary Law and Justice, and the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) through its chairman as respondents.

He stated that it was quite strange that except Sindh, there was no division on the basis of urban and rural in the Punjab, the KPK, Balochistan, NA/FATA, and Azad Kashmir, although the people belonging to rural areas of such provinces have no equal access to education and economic resources.

He added that there were about 123 districts in four provinces but there were so many districts wherefrom none had been selected in any CSS Examination since establishment of 12 occupational groups.

He requested the court that it might direct the respondent No 4 (the FPSC) for submission of a detailed report about district-wise allocation of vacancies from the last five CSS Examinations to ascertain exact representation of districts in the various occupational groups.

He adopted that in this way, the existing system about allocation of quota to the provinces and regions is highly exploitative, and should be based on district allocation of vacancies to bring young generation of under-developed districts in the national mainstream.

Therefore, he prayed before the court the respondents be directed to allocate vacancies in the Service of Pakistan including the Central Superior Services of Pakistan based on the CSS Competitive Examination, on district basis, further dividing it on urban and rural basis, on overall percentage of population of each and every district.

He also prayed that the respondents be directed to notify allocation of vacancies in the Service of Pakistan including the Central Superior Services of Pakistan based on the CSS Competitive Examination, on district basis, further dividing it on urban and rural basis on overall percentage of population of each and every district.

