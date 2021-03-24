ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Sindh governor, CM visit Mazar-e-Quaid

APP 24 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Pakistan Day.

They laid wreaths on the Mazar, offered Fateha, and prayed for the prosperity, development and integrity of the country. They were accompanied by provincial cabinet members, officials and notables.

The governor also noted down his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the governor said the Quaide-e-Azam was a great leader, who had vision of a separate country for the Muslims and “we should follow his vision to make Pakistan prosperous”.

He said Pakistan was a country where the people of different faiths were living freely and following their religions, besides enjoying equal rights and having due representation in the Parliament.

On the contrary, he added, the minorities were being discriminated and suppressed in some countries. He cited the example of India, where the Muslims, Sikhs and other vulnerable communities were suffering, which validated that the Two-Nation Theory.

The governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they were working hard to resolve the all issues being faced by the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was of the opinion that it was the job of provincial governments to run the public sector hospitals, and efforts were made to reach an agreement with the Sindh government in that regard. However, as per the clear directives of Supreme Court (SC), the Federal Government had to take over the hospitals. A board comprising capable persons was formed to run the hospitals where the competitive people were included in the board to run the hospitals and members for the province would also be included, he added.

Imran Ismael said the Federal Government had adopted the rotation policy for officials of federal cadre posted in all the province and not for Sindh only. Some officers had been working in the province for the last 15 years and suggestions from the Sindh Government, if any, could be reviewed by the Centre, he added.

He said their doors were open for talks with the provincial government. There might be some difference on political issues but dialogue was the only way to settle the matter in the larger national interests, he added. Replying to a question, the governor said he held meetings with the provincial government officials as they had no serious differences which might hinder delivering better services to the people.

The Sindh chief minister also paid rich tribute to the Father of Nation and said the Pakistan Resolution could unite all against the enemies of country.

Pursuing the vision of great Quaid “we should work to make our country strong and also create opportunities for the people so that they can live peacefully,” he added.

He said the nation should also not forget the Kashmiris and other Muslims, who were suffering in India. To a question, he said he held regular meetings with the governor to discuss different issues. After rainfall in the province, they worked together and then a coordination committee was formed for the purpose. Another committee was also formed under him, which included representatives from the Federal Government, he added.

