Covid-19 claims 3 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,482 and 200 new cases emerged when 6,304 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 3 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,482 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 6,304 samples were tested which detected 200 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,225,544 tests have been conducted against which 263,663 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 253,981 patients have recovered, including 146 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,200 patients were under treatment, of them 4,925 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 267 at different hospitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021