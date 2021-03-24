Pakistan Day: It’s our duty to fulfill dreams of our leaders, says CM

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulating the nation on Pakistan Day said 81 years ago on 23rd March, a resolution for the establishment of Pakistan was tabled at Manto Park in Lahore which paved the way for getting an independent country - Pakistan.

He said it is our duty to fulfill the dream of our leaders for the development of country and work for the welfare of deprived segment of society.

The CM was talking to the media after offering condolences to MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on sad demise of his sister at his residence in Latifabad, Hyderabad today.

To a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is a brave and courageous leader and whole party has confidence on his leadership, he (Bilawal Bhutto) cannot even think of gaining power by compromising with anyone, however, he said he would not answer any question of Rana Sanaullah as we are allies in the PDM, he added.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said, “We are with the PDM and we objected to the fact that in some places the PDM has taken decisions without consultation which we have objected to in the recent meeting.”

He said the PDM meeting had to decide the long march but it was inappropriate to talk about sudden resignations during this meeting.

The chief minister said we had made full preparations for the long march and added that all decisions under the PDM will be made in consultation.

He said it was also decided in the meeting that after the resignation of MNA Faisal Wawda in Karachi, the PPP would field its candidate for the vacant seat; however, an effort would be made to field a joint PDM candidate.

To a question, he said more than 900 teachers who passed IBA test were recruited on contract basis but unfortunately some of them went to court on which the court declared their recruitment null and void and said the government is not authorized to do recruitment of 17 grade posts, therefore, the posts of the said headmaster should be filled through Sindh Public Service Commission. “However, we requested the court that these teachers have been working on contract for the last 6 years and the judiciary should reconsider the decision but the judiciary said these recruitments are against the law and in this regard, the Sindh government has been making efforts since 2018 to solve the problem of headmasters.

Replying to a question, the CM said the entire party would agree with the decision taken by the PPP leadership regarding the summoning Maryam Nawaz by NAB on March 26.

