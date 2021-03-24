Largest art canvas sells for $62m

DUBAI: Work by British artist Sacha Jafri consisting of the world’s largest painting on canvas has been sold for $62 million at an auction in Dubai, organisers said on Tuesday.

The “Journey of Humanity” is split into 70 framed sections spanning 1,595.76 square metres (17,176 sq ft) — equivalent to nearly four basketball courts.

Organisers said in a statement that the work sold for $62 million, double the amount targeted, with the money going to charities helping children.

Andre Abdoune, a French national residing in Dubai — one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE — bought all 70 segments on Tuesday at an auction in Dubai’s “Atlantis, The Palm”.