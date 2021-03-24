This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Political arena” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Muhammad Waqar Rana, appears to have taken the stock of situation in an impressive manner. He has argued, among other things, that “Maryam and Bilawal are two other rising stars on the political firmament. Both of them aspire to rule this nation. They are bitter in their tones and aggressive in their postures. Politics demands suffering and ideals require sacrifices… .”

That both of them feel bitter is a fact. There is no doubt about the fact that their approach to politics is strongly characterized by the feeling of shock and anger. They owe their bitterness to profoundly bad experiences or a deepening sense of unjust treatment. Both of them harbour deep resentment against the incumbent government. Unfortunately, however, they are still struggling to articulate an anti-government narrative to successfully persuade people.

Rahmat Khan Afridi (Peshawar)

