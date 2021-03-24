Fake visas: FIA seals travel agency

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Tuesday raided at the Siddique Trade Centre and sealed the office of a travel agency on charges of preparing fake visas and arrested four persons.

An official told Business Recorder that the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) Lahore raided the office of A&H Travelers at Siddique Trade Centre and seized 124 passports, two laptops, five computers and multiple files.

He said that the action was taken on the complaint of a passenger, who was deported for having a fake Turkish visa. Acting on the information, he said, the FIA Zone-I Director constituted a team headed by Deputy Director Javed Sultan. The team arrested four persons, identified as Asim Riaz, Muhammad Waseem, Waqas Siddique and Hassan Shehbaz, and registered an FIR against them under section 17/22 of the Immigration Ordinance, 1979.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021