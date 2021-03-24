PCSTSI, SDPI sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries (PCSTSI) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting joint research for developing business friendly policies and exchange of researchers and technical information between each other, said a news release issued here Tuesday.

The memorandum was signed by President PCSTSI, Mohammad Adnan Jalil while SDPI was represented by its Executive Director, Abid Q, Suleri. According to the document signed by both parties, both parties would also share data/information relevant to the subject and other policy research areas mutually agreed between both parties.

For implementation of the agreement, both PCSTSI and SDPI would designate a contract person assigned with the responsibility of coordinating the activities in general terms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021