23rd March Pakistan Resolution Day: FFC COMMEMORATES

Fauji Fertilizer Company, the leader in fertilizer sector in Pakistan, stands with the Nation to commemorate the day when the resolution of this great Nation was passed on 23rd March 1940 at Lahore. Minar-e-Pakistan is a reminiscence of this significant landmark in the historical journey of Pakistan.

FFC has always stood by the people of Pakistan and has strived to maximize the cause of National celebrations in the country. These National days remind us of our glorious past and are means of inculcating in youth the spirit of sacrifice and struggle highlighting the significance of Pakistan Resolution Day celebrations with full zeal and enthusiasm. Being a responsible corporate organization and a forward-looking business enterprise of Pakistan, FFC on this day, reaffirms its resolve to continue its glorious contributions for the Nation building in general and in the field of Food Security in particular.

BRIEF HISTORY

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) is a public listed company, which was founded in 1978 as a result of a joint venture between Fauji Foundation and Haldor Topsoe A/S Denmark. The main aim of investing in the fertilizer sector in 1970’s was to locally manufacture urea and meet the country’s fertilizer requirement to ensure food security in the country. The Company has progressively grown over the past 43 years and currently owns 3 x fertilizer plants with the largest fertilizer market share in Pakistan. Since its incorporation, the company has continued to grow and has successfully established its repute as the nation’s “Partner in Prosperity”.

DIVERSIFICATIONS

FFC has successfully diversified into banking sector (by acquisition of Askari Bank Limited) and food preservation technology (Fauji Fresh n Freeze) for provision of quality fruits and vegetables. Realizing the importance of Green Energy, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited established FFC Energy Limited (FFCEL) in 2009 as a wholly owned subsidiary and pioneered into the Wind Power Generation in Pakistan. The Power plant commenced its commercial operations on May 16, 2013 and has so far delivered over 965 Million Units of clean and green electricity into National Grid. The Operations and Maintenance of the Wind Farm is carried out by FFCEL’s own team paving the way for local industry development in the sector to provide O&M, Inspection, Training and Audit Services to other Wind farms. In addition to that, FFC is also working on 330 MW coal power plant as a joint venture with HUBCO which is a CPEC project.

As a wholly owned subsidiary, FFC has also incorporated OLIVE Technical Services (Private) Limited in efforts to provide technical services pertaining to engineering and information technology.

COMMUNITY UPLIFT INITIATIVES THROUGH CSR &FACE PROGRAM

FFC looks beyond profitability and considers overall well-being of community in addition to profitability. The Company draws inspiration from Quaid e Azam who said: “If we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people especially of the masses and the poor”. The Company therefore dedicates a huge percentage of its profit to Veteran’s Foundation and CSR activities. FFC has proudly contributed around Rs. 100 billion to Fauji Foundation in the form of dividends, which is being spent on the welfare of the veterans and their families all across the country. FFC is a major contributor for this noble cause.

Under the community uplift initiatives for Jhampir, FFC Energy Limited has played a vital role for the uplift of the entire area by adopting a multidimensional approach and start of meaningful programs in the field of health, education, poverty alleviation, community building and renewable energy. The Technical Training Center (TTC), a flagship CSR project of FFCEL, was developed at plant-site, Jhampir, in November 2017, aimed at providing specific trainings related to Wind Industry with the view to build local capacity, reduce dependency on foreign experts thereby reduction in foreign exchange outflow for Wind turbine services. Accredited with National as well International institutions, TTC is providing great benefit to Wind sector manpower to acquire International training in local facility for employment opportunities within country as well abroad.

As a significant nation building initiative, FFC has also established Food Security and Agriculture Centre of Excellence (FACE), for the promotion of Sustainable and Climate Smart Agriculture Practices in Pakistan for mitigating multiple challenges contributing to food insecurity, rising malnutrition and ensuring poverty alleviation, as this impact over 60% of our population living in rural areas. First FACE establishment is operational at Ahmedpur Lamma, District Rahim Yar Khan for the past 2 years. FFC FACE Program focuses on introduction of Global Best Farming Practices, financial support through low cost loans for agriculture and livestock, end-to-end farming solutions under supervision and guidance of FFC-FACE agri experts based on crop plans and latest farming technology which includes Pakistan’s 1st agriculture application hexacopter fleet for spraying, data analysis and crop monitoring, use of renewable energy in agriculture, free soil and water testing facility, establishing market linkages, promotion of high value crops, provision of quality agriculture inputs, and social welfare services for the host community, including healthcare and education for the out of school children.

FACE has collaborated with leading national and international organizations to supplement its vision and objectives, through a unified platform. Recognizing the role of women in agriculture, FACE aims at bringing the rural women into mainstream economic system through provision of livelihood opportunities including capacity building trainings on dairy processing, livestock management, skill development, poultry and kitchen gardening etc. FACE has successfully provided capacity building trainings to more than 3,500 farmers, organized over 100 capacity building sessions and is supervising over 10,000 acres of land through implementation of Best Farming Practices.

In Khanpur (RYK), FACE is also undertaking quality cotton program on 6200 acres in order to support and revive the all vital textile sector of the country.

FFC, since its inception in 1978, has the honor of successfully reaching upto 2.2 million farmers through its farmer support and capacity-building program, which is a testimony of company’s footprint towards agriculture progression in Pakistan.

FFC CORPORATE ACHIEVEMENTS/ AWARDS

The recognition of company’s ethics and values internationally is a source of pride for the country. In due acknowledgment of the company’s achievements/ services FFC has bagged the following awards:

• Top 25 Company on PSX for 10th consecutive year since 2010

• Award for transparency and corporate governance by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA)

• Best Corporate Report Award - 2019 by ICAP / ICMAP

• Best Presented Annual Report Award (Manufacturing Sector) - 2019 by SAFA

• Best Excellence Award for exemplary and sustainable and responsible business practices by United Nations Global Compact (UNGC-Pakistan Chapter)

• Management Excellence Award by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) for 6th consecutive year

• “Industry Stewardship Champion” Award for 2nd consecutive year by the International Fertilizer Association (IFA)

All these achievements are testament to FFC’s quest for pursuit of excellence and reflects its commitment to serve as a major driving force to contribute in the Food Security and lead from forefront as a partner in National development.

