Mar 24, 2021
World

White House says 27mn COVID-19 vaccine doses to ship out this week

  • White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation's governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The White House on Tuesday said 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to U.S. states and other localities this week, including 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation's governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

