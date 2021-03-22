Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning down
22 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong fell Monday morning as worries about inflation fuelled by the economic recovery continue to play on investors' minds.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 51.41 points, to 28,939.53.
