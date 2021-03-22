ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.24%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.89%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.82%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.6%)
UNITY 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 40.39 (0.84%)
BR30 25,271 Increased By ▲ 310.28 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,267 Increased By ▲ 366.04 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,675 Increased By ▲ 198.69 (1.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US economists see Fed hiking lending rate sooner than expected: survey

  • Thirty-three percent of respondents said the government's response was adequate, a slight decrease from the previous survey in August 2020, while 37 percent said it was insufficient, also down slightly from the previous survey. Eighteen percent said it was excessive, up slightly from August.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve has vowed it won't raise its benchmark lending rate anytime soon, but US economists in a survey released Monday believe the central bank could be forced to enact a hike as soon as next year.

The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) reported 46 percent of participants surveyed see the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raising its lending rate in 2022, while 28 percent think they'll up it in 2023.

Only 12 percent think the rate will be changed after that year, despite most officials at the conclusion of the FOMC's two-day meeting last week saying that they don't expect to raise it though at least 2023.

The NABE survey is the latest sign of rising expectations for inflation, after Congress rolled out massive stimulus measures over the past year to keep the world's largest economy afloat as Covid-19 disrupted business.

President Joe Biden earlier this month signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was the third major relief measure passed during the pandemic and drew protests from some economists who said it could overstimulate the economy and drive up prices.

The Federal Reserve one year ago slashed its benchmark lending rate to zero, then months later said it would keep it there until inflation hit a sustained level of 2.0 percent -- a pledge Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated this week at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting.

However, economists are skeptical. The NABE survey reports 61 percent of respondents believe inflation risks are greater than in the past two decades, while 37 percent disagree.

The survey was conducted while Biden's relief plan was under consideration in Congress but before it was approved, and respondents were split over the government's overall fiscal response to the pandemic.

Thirty-three percent of respondents said the government's response was adequate, a slight decrease from the previous survey in August 2020, while 37 percent said it was insufficient, also down slightly from the previous survey. Eighteen percent said it was excessive, up slightly from August.

The United States has spent upwards of $5 trillion on relief measures during the pandemic. The Congressional Budget Office forecasts the budget deficit will reach its second-highest level since World War II this year, and the national debt will hit 102.3 percent of GDP.

The NABE said 88 percent of respondents were concerned to varying degrees about the debt level, with only 12 percent of respondents unconcerned.

Federal Reserve FOMC COVID Biden's election NABE National Association for Business Economics

US economists see Fed hiking lending rate sooner than expected: survey

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters