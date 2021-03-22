ANL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
ASL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
AVN 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.58%)
EPCL 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
HASCOL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.29%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.4%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.52%)
PTC 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.84%)
TRG 143.30 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,885 Increased By ▲ 50.07 (1.04%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By ▲ 420.22 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,370 Increased By ▲ 468.39 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,727 Increased By ▲ 249.92 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Hong Kong stocks open with losses

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 percent, or 189.85 points, to 28,801.09.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of business Monday following another loss on Wall Street at the end of last week as inflation and bond yield fears continue to stalk trading floors.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 percent, or 189.85 points, to 28,801.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was margially higher, inching up 1.46 points to 3,406.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.06 percent, or 1.33 points, to 2,196.23.

