Markets
Hong Kong stocks open with losses
22 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of business Monday following another loss on Wall Street at the end of last week as inflation and bond yield fears continue to stalk trading floors.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 percent, or 189.85 points, to 28,801.09.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was margially higher, inching up 1.46 points to 3,406.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.06 percent, or 1.33 points, to 2,196.23.
