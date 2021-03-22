ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 89.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.91%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 23.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HASCOL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.75%)
HUBC 83.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
PAEL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.11%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.82%)
TRG 142.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.99%)
UNITY 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 39.33 (0.81%)
BR30 25,264 Increased By ▲ 303.49 (1.22%)
KSE100 45,241 Increased By ▲ 339.19 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,648 Increased By ▲ 170.99 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Thunder deal Rockets 20th straight NBA defeat

  • Jokic posted his 11th triple-double of the season with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping the Nuggets rally from a three-point deficit heading into the fourth.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Oklahoma City's Lu Dort scored 23 points and came up with a "heroic" late block on Houston's John Wall Sunday as the Thunder handed the Rockets their 20th straight NBA defeat, 114-112.

The Thunder led by one when Dort missed a three-point attempt and the Rockets snagged the rebound with 15.8 seconds remaining.

Wall drove past Dort to the rim, but Dort managed to swat the ball cleanly away from behind, denying Wall's layup with nine seconds remaining.

"Honestly that was a heroic play," Thunder center Moses Brown said. "I've never seen anything like it and it was so clutch."

Lu acknowledged that Wall "kind of beat me, so I just had to recover and not give up on that play."

There was no time to celebrate however, Wall getting one more chance but bouncing a three-point attempt off the rim with less than two seconds remaining.

In the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Al Horford, Dort led the Thunder against the reeling Rockets, whose 20-game skid is now three games longer than their previous worst losing streak.

Center Christian Wood led Houston with 27 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Wall, in his second game back from a five-game injury absence, added 24 points and seven assists.

It was close in Miami, where the Indiana Pacers turned back the Heat's late rally for a 109-106 overtime victory over last season's Eastern Conference champions.

Trailing by five in the extra session, Indiana had two three-pointers by Justin Holiday and another by Malcolm Brogdon to seize the lead.

Caris LeVert, who missed a potential game-winner in the waning moments of regulation, drove in the dagger with a pull-up jumper with 48.2 seconds left that put Indiana up by three.

Seven Pacers players scored in double figures, with Domantas Sabonis contributing 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 29 points and 10 rebounds but Miami endured their third straight defeat.

In Denver, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson scored 30 points apiece for New Orleans and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans, who overcame another triple-double from Nikola Jokic in a 113-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Jokic posted his 11th triple-double of the season with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping the Nuggets rally from a three-point deficit heading into the fourth.

His three-pointer with 5:18 remaining capped a 9-0 scoring run that put the Nuggets up 95-92.

A couple of three-point plays by Ingram helped the Pelicans regain a three-point lead with less than a minute to play and New Orleans connected on a string of late free throws to seal the win.

Oklahoma City Lu Dort Moses Brown Houston's John Wall Shai Gilgeous Al Horford Center Christian Wood Malcolm Brogdon Caris LeVert Domantas Sabonis

Thunder deal Rockets 20th straight NBA defeat

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters