ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.8%)
ASL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.67%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.56%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
DGKC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.55%)
EPCL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
HASCOL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.57%)
HUBC 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
PAEL 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.02%)
PTC 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.47%)
TRG 141.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.82%)
BR30 25,266 Increased By ▲ 305.58 (1.22%)
KSE100 45,302 Increased By ▲ 400.69 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,685 Increased By ▲ 208.37 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal

  • First Di Maria whipped in a free-kick from wide on the right that evaded everyone on its way into the net, and then Verratti released Mbappe to break clear and finish for his second of the game on 52 minutes.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal in France's top flight as Paris Saint-Germain swept aside title rivals Lyon 4-2 on Sunday to move to the top of Ligue 1 following a shock defeat for previous leaders Lille earlier.

Mbappe netted twice at the Groupama Stadium with Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria also on target as PSG raced into a four-goal lead before Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet pulled goals back for the home side.

The result allowed Mauricio Pochettino's side to move into first place on goal difference from Lille, who were beaten 2-1 at home by struggling Nimes in a huge blow to their own title hopes.

Lyon would have gone top themselves with a victory but instead they remain three points off the lead in third place, while Monaco are another point back in fourth after a 4-0 victory at Saint-Etienne on Friday.

It was a perfect night for PSG, as the reigning champions bounced back from a surprise 2-1 home loss to relegation-threatened Nantes last time out and claimed a win against a direct rival in the title race for the first time this season.

They also saw Neymar return to action after a month and a half, and nine games, out injured. The world's most expensive player came on as a substitute, replacing Mbappe midway through the second half.

Mbappe was close to his electrifying best and the World Cup winner opened the scoring 15 minutes in, following up to find the net after Marco Verratti's shot had been parried by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Marquinhos then nodded down a Presnel Kimpembe cross for Pereira to slam in and make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark, and any hopes Lyon had of coming back into the game were blown away at the start of the second half.

First Di Maria whipped in a free-kick from wide on the right that evaded everyone on its way into the net, and then Verratti released Mbappe to break clear and finish for his second of the game on 52 minutes.

Ligue 1's leading scorer now has 20 goals for the season and has reached a century of goals in France's top flight in 142 appearances at the age of just 22.

PSG took their foot off the pedal after that and allowed Lyon back into the game with Algerian striker Slimani firing in from outside the box just past the hour mark before Cornet made it 4-2 inside the final 10 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint Germain Nimes Groupama Stadium Danilo Pereira Saint Etienne

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters