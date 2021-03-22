PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal in France's top flight as Paris Saint-Germain swept aside title rivals Lyon 4-2 on Sunday to move to the top of Ligue 1 following a shock defeat for previous leaders Lille earlier.

Mbappe netted twice at the Groupama Stadium with Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria also on target as PSG raced into a four-goal lead before Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet pulled goals back for the home side.

The result allowed Mauricio Pochettino's side to move into first place on goal difference from Lille, who were beaten 2-1 at home by struggling Nimes in a huge blow to their own title hopes.

Lyon would have gone top themselves with a victory but instead they remain three points off the lead in third place, while Monaco are another point back in fourth after a 4-0 victory at Saint-Etienne on Friday.

It was a perfect night for PSG, as the reigning champions bounced back from a surprise 2-1 home loss to relegation-threatened Nantes last time out and claimed a win against a direct rival in the title race for the first time this season.

They also saw Neymar return to action after a month and a half, and nine games, out injured. The world's most expensive player came on as a substitute, replacing Mbappe midway through the second half.

Mbappe was close to his electrifying best and the World Cup winner opened the scoring 15 minutes in, following up to find the net after Marco Verratti's shot had been parried by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Marquinhos then nodded down a Presnel Kimpembe cross for Pereira to slam in and make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark, and any hopes Lyon had of coming back into the game were blown away at the start of the second half.

First Di Maria whipped in a free-kick from wide on the right that evaded everyone on its way into the net, and then Verratti released Mbappe to break clear and finish for his second of the game on 52 minutes.

Ligue 1's leading scorer now has 20 goals for the season and has reached a century of goals in France's top flight in 142 appearances at the age of just 22.

PSG took their foot off the pedal after that and allowed Lyon back into the game with Algerian striker Slimani firing in from outside the box just past the hour mark before Cornet made it 4-2 inside the final 10 minutes.