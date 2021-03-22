ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.03%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.01%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.08%)
TRG 142.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 43.11 (0.89%)
BR30 25,293 Increased By ▲ 332.87 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,300 Increased By ▲ 398.88 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,686 Increased By ▲ 209.19 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
World

Slovak PM says willing to quit to solve govt crisis

  • OLaNO party member Eduard Heger, the current finance minister and acting health minister, has been floated as a possible candidate to replace Matovic.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic on Sunday said he was willing to step down to save the coalition government led by his party as junior partners slammed his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Junior members of the four-party coalition have threatened to quit the government if the centrist Matovic does not step down by next Wednesday.

President Zuzana Caputova, a liberal, demanded he find a solution.

"I am willing to resign as prime minister of this government and remain as one of its members," Matovic told journalists on Sunday. However, he made his resignation conditional on other party leaders in the coalition also giving up their ministerial posts.

"To calm the situation, we consider the departure of Minister Richard Sulik from the government to be absolutely necessary," said Matovic, pointing to the economy minister and liberal SaS party leader.

Sulik has threatened to quit the coalition should Matovic refuse to step down.

Responding to Matovic on Sunday, Sulik said he would not accept him staying on as a minister in the government.

"We will not agree with such proposals, whose main motive of is obviously his (Matovic's) personal revenge," Sulik said.

None of the parties want to trigger an early election as polls show opposition left-wing parties on track to win.

The political crisis comes as Slovakia, a eurozone country of 5.4 million people, is struggling with one of the world's highest per capita rates of Covid deaths and infection, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

The grim toll and Matovic's decision to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine triggered an uproar among coalition partners governing with his OLaNO party.

Opinion polls published on Sunday suggested that more than 80 percent of Slovaks agreed that Matovic should resign.

OLaNO party member Eduard Heger, the current finance minister and acting health minister, has been floated as a possible candidate to replace Matovic.

Heger has not revealed whether he would consider taking over as prime minister from Matovic, his party boss.

Bratislava-based political analyst Samuel Abraham told AFP that it would be "impossible" to save the coalition should Matovic remain prime minister, comparing him to former US president Donald Trump in his handling of the pandemic.

Matovic has "managed the pandemic arbitrarily, stubbornly, without listening to experts, he has been gambling with people's lives," Abraham said.

Prime Minister President Slovakia Igor Matovic Junior members Zuzana Caputova Minister Richard Sulik

