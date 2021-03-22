ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
Pakistan

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

  • The NCOC will decide the steps and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in the country.
  • A proposal to impose Section 188 in Islamabad would also be discussed in the meeting.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Mar 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold an important meeting on Monday to decide on the future course of action as the country witnesses its third wave of coronavirus.

The NCOC will decide the implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas across the country. As violations of the government's coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are also being reported in most of the schools where examinations were being conducted, the meeting will also consider a proposal to close the schools.

Moreover, a proposal to impose Section 188 in Islamabad would also be discussed. Under this section, the shopkeepers who do not comply with the coronavirus safety measures can be arrested.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all education and health ministers will meet on Wednesday at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions.

During the last 24 hours, 20 more deaths from coronavirus were reported, while 3,669 new positive cases were also reported in the country.

The death toll from the virus in the country has now reached 13,863 while 583,538 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

