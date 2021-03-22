ATP chief rejects another increase in power tariff

PESHAWAR: Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party, Muhammad Faiq Shah has out-rightly rejected another increase in prices of electricity by imposing additional burden of Rs 290 billion and urged the government to immediately withdraw it.

“We completely reject the hike in power tariff”, Faiq Shah said in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that a public reaction would come after the government’s decision. The ATP chairman described that the frequent increase in electricity tariff and promulgation of ordinance on dictation of IMF a reflection of slavery.

It is reportedly that the government has planned to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through promulgation of ordinances envisaging sizeable increase in electricity tariff. “New ordinance will give the right to Nepra [National Electric Power Regulatory Authority] to bypass even the cabinet and keep hiking electricity prices on IMF’s orders.

Faiq Shah observed that prices of electricity, gas and essential food commodities are gradually increasing since last two and half years”. It is an act of utter insensitivity, apathy, shamelessness and arrogance to legalize kleptocracy and whimsical increase in tariffs and costs of utilities, he added.

Faiq opined that the sky-high price hike is unbearable for already poverty stricken masses in the country. The party leader described that presentation of mini-budget, ordinance and unrealistic decisions as a stumbling block in the way of Pakistan’s progress. “The people of Pakistan should get ready for an uncontainable flood of inflation in the country,”

Faiq Shah said the government that had been imposed on the people should take steps to check the skyrocketing prices of cooking oil, ghee, eggs, chicken and lentils, instead of “making up lies” about the opposition. He feared that a strong mass resentment and upraise would come in all federating units including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, if the injustice, oppressive and tyranny couldn’t be prevented forthwith.

He called the poor people overburdened with Rs290 billion, which is a worst example of anti-masses as it’s completely intolerable. He furthermore maintained the new burden of taxes will snatch the right to live from poor masses, so it should be overcome immediately.

