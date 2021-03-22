ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATP chief rejects another increase in power tariff

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party, Muhammad Faiq Shah has out-rightly rejected another increase in prices of electricity by imposing additional burden of Rs 290 billion and urged the government to immediately withdraw it.

“We completely reject the hike in power tariff”, Faiq Shah said in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that a public reaction would come after the government’s decision. The ATP chairman described that the frequent increase in electricity tariff and promulgation of ordinance on dictation of IMF a reflection of slavery.

It is reportedly that the government has planned to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through promulgation of ordinances envisaging sizeable increase in electricity tariff. “New ordinance will give the right to Nepra [National Electric Power Regulatory Authority] to bypass even the cabinet and keep hiking electricity prices on IMF’s orders.

Faiq Shah observed that prices of electricity, gas and essential food commodities are gradually increasing since last two and half years”. It is an act of utter insensitivity, apathy, shamelessness and arrogance to legalize kleptocracy and whimsical increase in tariffs and costs of utilities, he added.

Faiq opined that the sky-high price hike is unbearable for already poverty stricken masses in the country. The party leader described that presentation of mini-budget, ordinance and unrealistic decisions as a stumbling block in the way of Pakistan’s progress. “The people of Pakistan should get ready for an uncontainable flood of inflation in the country,”

Faiq Shah said the government that had been imposed on the people should take steps to check the skyrocketing prices of cooking oil, ghee, eggs, chicken and lentils, instead of “making up lies” about the opposition. He feared that a strong mass resentment and upraise would come in all federating units including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, if the injustice, oppressive and tyranny couldn’t be prevented forthwith.

He called the poor people overburdened with Rs290 billion, which is a worst example of anti-masses as it’s completely intolerable. He furthermore maintained the new burden of taxes will snatch the right to live from poor masses, so it should be overcome immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

electricity power tariff ATP power tariffs Amun Taraqqi Party

ATP chief rejects another increase in power tariff

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Feb C/A deficit narrows $50m MoM

NCOC to hold important meeting today

PM feeling ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’

Travel from category C countries banned

Much of UK holds once-in-decade census largely online

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.