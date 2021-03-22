Four-day cooking competitions conclude

PESHAWAR: A four-days cooking competition, organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department in Peshawar Service Club, concluded here on Sunday.

The activity was aimed at providing an opportunity to the youth to exhibit their cooking skills and come forward to further excel in this field and promote the hospitality sector in the province as well.

Over 70 male and female chefs from Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Chitral, Abbottabad, Battagram, Orakzai, Khyber Mardan, Kohat, Charsadda districts and other parts of the province participated in the cooking skills competition.

In the grand finale, Beenish and Abbas clinched first position, Sharif and Huraira second, Saad Illahi and Azan Zia third, Shadab and Dua fourth and Abu-Bakr grabbed fifth position.

The Directorate of Youth Affairs gave away commendation certificates and prizes while five stars hotels offered jobs and internships to the excelling chefs.

Dr Zaheer Anjum, assistant professor Home Economics College, Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Muneeba Usman, professional chef trainer, William Asghar, executive chef Peshawar Services Club, performed as judges.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department Abid Majeed while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the awards and prizes distribution among the winner teams of four-day cooking skills competition at Peshawar Services Club said that hospitality sector played a pivotal role in promotion of tourism industry, adding that more events would be arranged to encourage youth of the province.

The senior official said that the tourism industry contributed 1.5% share to the GDP and the hospitality and food sector was playing an important role in this contribution.

“There is a great scope in the hospitality sector as a number of excelling youth were offered jobs and internship opportunities in the cooking field at this event,” the secretary said, adding that it was an ideal platform for the cooking talents to exhibit their skills and promote the hospitality sector in the province.

