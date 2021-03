Fesco issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD: Faisala-bad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Karas Paint, Hyundai Nishat, Brighto Chemical Limited, Coca Cola, FIEDMC and Ghani Surmax feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (March 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bismillah Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Madani feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, SKP Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Borstal Jail and Edam Valley feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Faisalabad Road and Muazzam Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Langar Makhdoom and Kanwanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Jhumra Road and Raza Town/Chak No.204 feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Makkoana, Gulab, Sultani and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Gulberg and Mongi Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24.