Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

Wapda to complete 8 water projects by 2028-29

22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: World Water Day is observed across the globe every year on March 22. Theme of the day for year 2021 is “Valuing Water”. Cognizant of the value of water for survival of life as well as progress and prosperity of human beings, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is committed for optimal utilization of the precious resource of water by constructing a number of projects.

WAPDA is constructing as many as eight projects in water sector including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I), Nai Gaj Dam, Sindh Barrage, Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I), Tarbela 5th Extension and Keyal Khawar Hydropower Project. These projects are scheduled to be completed one by one from 2022 to 2028-29. Completion of these projects will cumulatively add about 11 million acre feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country pushing it from 13 MAF to 24 MAF, sufficient to irrigate another 1.6 million acres of land in the country. In addition, the installed hydro power generation capacity of Pakistan will be doubled to cross 18,000MW with an addition of 9000MW. Similarly, annual hydel generation will also surge to 73 billion units from 38 billion units with an increase of 35 billion units.

Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I) located in Tribal District North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to be completed in 2022. It will irrigate 16,000 acres of land and generation 18.9MW.

Nai Gaj Dam, being constructed in Dadu District of Sindh, will be completed in 2024 with gross water storage of 300,000 acre feet to irrigate 28,800 acres of land.

Mohmand Dam, being constructed in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled to be completed in 2025. It has a gross water storage of 1.2 MAF and power generation capacity of 800MW. In addition to supplementing 160,000 million acres of existing land, this project will also irrigate 18,237 acres of new land.

Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I) to be completed in 2025, is being constructed in District Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with installed power generation of 2160 MW.

Tarbela 5th Extension Project located in District Haripur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be completed in 2026 and will generate 1410 MW electricity.

Keyal Khwar, being constructed in District Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled to be completed in 2026 with generation capacity of 128 MW.

Sindh Barrage to be completed in 2026, will be constructed 180-Km downstream of Kotri Barrage in Sindh and will have a gross water storage of 2 MAF to irrigate 150,000 acres of land.

The super mega Diamer Basha Dam being constructed 40-km downstream of Chilas town is likely to be completed in 2028-29. The project will have a gross water storage of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land and power generation of 4500MW.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

