ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
WASA increases 40pc tariff

APP 22 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: The tariff of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) has been increased up to 40 percent for residential units of more than five marlas and commercial consumers.

According Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the tariff would not be increased for five marlas consumers.

The chairman said that the Punjab government is pursuing a policy to provide all possible relief to the citizens.

In view of the policy, it has been decided not to increase the tariff of WASA for the consumers up to five marlas while the tariff of other residential units and commercial consumers have been raised up to 40 percent.

He said that the tariff of WASA was not raised after 2009 while electricity bills and salaries of the employees of the authority have been increasing.

WASA is also facing financial difficulties due to increase in operation and maintenance costs, he added.

In order to ensure better facilities to citizens, the authorities concerned had proposed 130 percent increase in WASA tariff in the governing body meeting held on July 30, 2019 and a summery in this regard was sent to the Punjab government for formal approval, but, the incumbent government exempted five marla houses and approved only 40 percent increase for other residential units and commercial consumers.

The governing body of WASA has approved implementation of new traffic rates with immediate effect providing relief to the consumers as it would not be implemented from the back date, July 2019.

WASA increases 40pc tariff

