ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

SOPs’ violation continues: DHA suggests lockdown in 6 more areas

APP 22 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: Despite clear directives of the Federal and Provincial governments to ensure the availability of sanitizers and use of masks at business centers amid rising cases of Covid-19, the violation of C SOPs were found in various parts of the city.

People without fear were openly violating SOPs in bazaars and markets while the District Health Authority(DHA) has suggested the district administration to impose smart lockdown in 6 more areas of the district as a number of positive cases were being reported from these areas. The Authority proposed to seal the areas of DSP office Gujar Khan, Mandahal Thati Gujar Khan, House no#243, St 13 Chaklala scheme 3,H no# 79,Lane 3, Defence road, Judicial Colony till March 30 in addition to 16 areas already had sealed to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

Meanwhile talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid said that 216 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours reaching the number of Confirmed cases 14804.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar-ul-Haq (retd) has urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread as the prevailing wave of corona was more hazardous compared to previous.

He asked the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks, and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

