World leaders wish PM early recovery

ISLAMABAD: Foreign diplomats and a number of world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been tested positive for Covid-19.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in his tweet wished PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from the virus.

Embassy of the United States of America in Pakistan wished Prime Minister Khan a speedy recovery and said our thoughts are with him and his family.

The British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, and Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan also wished a speedy recovery for the prime minister.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Ameen, High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw, Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, the US Embassy, and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah also prayed for swift recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the Covid-19.

