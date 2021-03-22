ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Sindh records 232 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Sunday, however 232 new cases emerged when 8,975 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday. Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He added that till last Saturday the number death and was 4,479. Shah said that 8,975 samples were tested which detected 232 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,212,618 tests have been conducted against which 263,289 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 253,730 patients have recovered, including 146 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,080 patients were under treatment, of them 4,808 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centres and 265 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 245 patients was stated to be critical, including 36 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 232 new cases, 90 have been detected from Karachi, including 32 from East, 21 West, 16 Korangi, 15 South, Central and Malir 3 each. Hyderabad has 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Kashmore 14, Larkana 11, Shikarpur 9, Jacobabad and Sanghar 7 each, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Matiari 6 each, Kamber and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Khairpur 3, Badin 2 and Jamshoro 1.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh COVID

