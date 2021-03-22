ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

PTI to appear as fort of Sindh in next elections: Firdous

APP 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would become Sindh province’s fort in the next general elections.

She said that PTI’s tigers would give tough time to the provincial government.

She stated this while addressing to a press conference at the resident of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh after meeting his (Haleem) family here.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said, ‘PTI is going to give a message to the Sindh government that the party will not leave ground vacated in Sindh.’

She paid tremendous tributes to Haleem Adil Shaikh for following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and standing by his point of view.

She said that Haleem did not fight war in favour of his personal interests but he fought war for the national cause.

Firdous said that fake and unfounded cases had been registered against Haleem Adil Shaikh. ‘I visited him in the hospital,’ she said adding that fake cases against him would work as an oxygen for him.

She said, ‘All Pakistan Loot-Mar Association remains at one side and on the other side PTI stands by its workers.’

Replying to a question on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that PPP’s net with PDM had broken. She said that they were trying to send Prime Minister Imran Khan to home but they could not and went themselves to that path.

She said that PPP made foolish ‘Mamoon’ to PDM and Maulana. A bomb, which PDM was going to drop on PTI had fallen over it (PDM) and Maulana. ‘Mamoon – Mamoon politics was talking its last breath’, she added.

Replying another question on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, she said that IGP should perform his duty in accordance with the law and Constitution of the country instead of working as Sindh government’s personal servant.

Answering a question, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was not going anywhere. And the Sindh government should follow the footprints of Usman Buzdar and retrieve lands from land mafia.

Lambasting at Speaker Sindh Assembly, she said that the Speaker had corruption cases of billions of rupees against him but he was still seating on the house’s seat.

She asked who were those mice jumping, moving in Sindh and had eaten wheat of Rs 40 billion.

Firdous also criticized the provincial government for dog biting cases.

On the occasion, PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the situation in Sindh was disappointing and political victimization on the rise.

Daughter of Haleem Adil Shaikh, Ayesha Adil Shaikh said that her party (PTI) was standing shoulder to shoulder with them. She said that his father was being politically victimized only due to raising his voice for the people of Sindh.

Sindh PTI Firdous Ashiq Haleem next elections

