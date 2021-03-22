ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SOPs violations endanger passengers’ lives at PSVs

APP 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Stern action is needed against the local transporters, who are violating anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) with impunity and posing serious threat to the lives of commuters.

Citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have complained about the slackness of local transporters, who were not ensuring the coronavirus health guidelines at the passenger vans in order to mint money.

Raja Basharat, a resident of Sector G-7, told APP at the Islamabad Expressway that there was no regard of the coronavirus SOPs in passenger vans which was a great cause of concern for the conscious people who had been fully following the health guidelines to protect their own and their family lives.

“Such a non-serious attitude on the part of public and local transporters may result into further spread of the coronavirus cases in the Federal capital,” he cautioned, urging the authorities concerned to take cognizance of the situation at the earliest.

Muhammad Aslam, another passenger at Faizabad bus stop, passionately called for provision of hand sanitizers at every terminal to protect the commuters’ lives, besides ensuring mask wearing and physical distancing in each and every van.

He also made passionate appeal to the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) for strictly enforcing the anti-coronavirus SOPs at PSVs as currently the vans were stuffed with passengers. Nobody should be allowed to board the vehicle without mask, he added.

When contacted, an official of the ITA said strict action was being taken against the SOPs violators on the regular basis, adding massive awareness drive was launched to educate the drivers about the SOPs.

Fines were also being imposed on the violators, he added.

SOPs Raja Basharat Public Service Vehicles PSVs

SOPs violations endanger passengers’ lives at PSVs

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Feb C/A deficit narrows $50m MoM

NCOC to hold important meeting today

PM feeling ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’

Travel from category C countries banned

Much of UK holds once-in-decade census largely online

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.