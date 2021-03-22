Senate opposition leader to be from PML-N: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the leader of the opposition in the Senate would be from the PML-N and that this was a ‘principled decision’ which had already been agreed upon by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.
Maryam’s statement come a few days after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) formally lodged its protest with the PML-N leadership at the highest level over the latter’s decision to nominate Azam Nazeer Tarar for the office of the opposition leader in the Senate.
