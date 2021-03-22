ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI platter continues to shrink.

BR Research 22 Mar 2021

Foreign direct investment continues to post negative growth. Central bank’s latest data shows that net flows in February 2021 continued to fall for the fourth consecutive month on a year-on-year basis. At $155 million, net FDI was down by 44 percent year-on-year, and also 20 percent month-on-month. Key features for Feb-21 were the usual: significant decline in FDI inflows; Chinese investment leading the pack followed by some European countries; and the same conventional sectors showing inflows. With February’s net flows, net FDI in 8MFY21 stood at $1.3 billion which is a 30 percent year-on-year decline.

The decline in growth in net FDI in 8MFY21 was led by a 16 percent year-on-year fall in FDI inflows and a 35 percent year-on-year rise in outflows. This trend is also translated to Sino-led FDI. FDI from China and Hong Kong witnessed a drop of 24 percent year-on-year in 8MFY21 with inflows increasing sparsely and outflows rising by over 3.5 times. However, in this shrinking FDI platter, China continues to be the largest investor followed some European countries. And there are no new investment pouring in any new and rising sectors. Chinese FDI continues to be concentrated in the power sector that has share of 41 percent of net FDI in 8MFY21 versus 29 percent in 8MFY20. However, the growth here in power sector inflows were offset by the higher outflows with resultant net FDI remaining flat year-on-year. The increase in power sectors share in primarily due to shrinking size of other sectors in the pie.

Other conventional sectors like communication saw its share in total FDI decline from 28 percent in 7MFY20 to only 1 percent in 8MFY21; others like oil and gas, construction, financial business, transport, and electrical machinery saw minimal change.

Despite the dreary picture of FDI flows, some are of the view that Pakistan did not do poorly amid COVID-19 pandemic. That would only be known as the global investors gradually recover from the pandemic. However, recall that even before the pandemic hot, FDI has been declining since 2017. .FDI policy needs a revived vigor; there is a need for a revamped or renewed role of the investment promotion agencies (federal and provincial). The security and law and order situation improvement have still not been able to lift FDI; there is desperate a need for simplifying the operations and laws for the foreign investors.

Remittances FDI COVID19 central bank Foreign Direct Investment

FDI platter continues to shrink.

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Feb C/A deficit narrows $50m MoM

NCOC to hold important meeting today

PM feeling ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’

Travel from category C countries banned

Much of UK holds once-in-decade census largely online

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters