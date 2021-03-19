ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
FIA directed to lodge case against Babar Azam, others

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A Sessions Court on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to lodge a case against Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and others under the cybercrime law on a complaint of a woman Hamiza Mukhtar.

The FIA in its report said the cricketer’s elder brother appeared before the investigating officer and sought time on behalf of his brother for recording of statement.

Hamiza Mukhtar had alleged that Azam and others gave her life threats in whatsapp messages through different mobile numbers. The woman said the suspects warned to upload her fake pictures on social media if she

did not accept their demands.

She said the cybercrime wing of the FIA completed its inquiry on her complaint. She asked the court to order the FIA to register a criminal case against the suspects.

“Since, regular inquiry has been commenced with respect to the complaint of the petitioner. So, thus respondent FIA is directed to proceed further with respect to registration of FIR against the culprits” said Additional District & Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain in his order.

The woman previously had leveled allegations of miscarriage/abortion and deceitfully intercourse on false assurance of marriage against the cricketer. She accused Azam of deceitfully maintaining sexual relations and making false promises of marriage.

She also alleged that she got pregnant in 2015 with a baby of Azam but he got her abortion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

