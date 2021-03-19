ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Turkish tourism association delegation calls on BoI chief

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ali Can Aksu, President Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey along with his team on Thursday called on Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Atif Bokhari and discussed investment opportunities and offered specialized services/expertise pertaining to Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry.

Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey (TUROYD) is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism as well as supporting the people and organizations related to the industry.

They are offering specialized services to 71 countries across the globe. While delivering a presentation Ali highlighted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic and their association is workings towards ecological tourism.

He further shared that they are actively looking for new tourist destinations and Pakistan has potential to become one of the global tourist destinations and the best in the region.

Chairman BoI welcomed the delegation and apprised them on the government initiative of promoting tourism. The government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD.

He further added that there can be collaboration for setting up specialized institutes that offers training to hospitality and service industry. Atif said that keeping in line with our religious & cultural values Government is looking to promote family-oriented tourism & Turkey having traditionally similar values country that Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with, can help in achieving the goal effectively.

Ali highlighted that TUROYD’s focuses on promoting country’s culture growth in addition to tourism and hospitality business and share their expertise and experience to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination.

Secretary BoI assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan. BoI being the apex body of the Government of Pakistan for investment promotion & facilitation is acting as one window facility for foreign investors.

