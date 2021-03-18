ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.43%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nokia sees operating margin rising to 10-13% in 2023

  • "This plan will enable us to deliver double-digit comparable operating margins in 2023," he said.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

HELSINKI: Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023, it said on Thursday.

Nokia said in a statement ahead of presentations to investors later in the day that it also expected to grow faster than the market in 2023.

"We have a clear and detailed plan for how we will reset the business, accelerate competitiveness and scale up our lead in the markets we choose to play in," Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said.

"This plan will enable us to deliver double-digit comparable operating margins in 2023," he said.

The company had earlier cut its 2020 operating margin guidance to 9% from 9.5% and for 2021 forecast a margin of 7-10%.

Lundmark took on the top job at Nokia in August after product missteps by the company saw it lag Swedish rival Ericsson and Chinese group Huawei in the race to win deals to sell 5G network equipment.

huawei Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark Finnish telecoms equipment maker

Nokia sees operating margin rising to 10-13% in 2023

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters