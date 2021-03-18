Markets
France's BNP seen as favourite to invest in Orange Bank
18 Mar 2021
PARIS: BNP Paribas is seen as the favourite candidate among French banks to invest in Orange Bank, the online banking unit of France's biggest telecoms group Orange, BFM Business reported on Thursday.
The bank wants to benefit from Orange's international network in Africa, Spain and Poland, the news website said.
Orange was not immediately available for comment.
A source close to the matter told Reuters this month that Orange was looking for a new investor in its banking unit.
Orange owns 78% of Orange Bank while French insurer Groupama holds the remaining 22%.
