ANL 32.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.34%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.16%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
FFBL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HUBC 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.51%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.98%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.99%)
TRG 142.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-4.5%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,854 Decreased By ▼ -43.16 (-0.88%)
BR30 24,987 Decreased By ▼ -301.31 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,305 Decreased By ▼ -145.44 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,746 Decreased By ▼ -133.04 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19

  • The governing body also cancelled an Asian qualifier for next year's Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Three regional qualifying tournaments for the men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

All three tournaments, originally to be played next month, would now be played in October with the Asia A qualifiers in Kuwait while South Africa hosts the two African events.

"The decision was taken ... due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants..." the ICC said in a statement.

"The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries."

The governing body also cancelled an Asian qualifier for next year's Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.

"We will continue to monitor and assess all events across our pathway structures with the ICC's priority continuing to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials and fans," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said in a statement.

australia International Cricket Council COVID 19 variant Twenty20 World Cup

T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters