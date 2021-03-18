ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.43%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

  • "Please be very very careful. The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly," Umar tweeted.
  • Pakistan reported 3,495 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Aisha Mahmood 18 Mar 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned that if people do not follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS), then the government will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities.

The minister said this following the rising coronavirus cases the country has been witnessing for the past week. On Thursday, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 7.8% after 3,495 people tested positive for the novel virus during the past 24 hours. The coronavirus also claimed 61 more lives in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,717.

In a tweet, Umar said that the daily admission of people in hospitals and in critical care is rising fast. He said the new strain spreads faster and is more deadly. "If sop compliance does not improve, we will be forced to place stronger restrictions on activities. Please be very very careful. The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly," Umar tweeted.

As the country witnesses the third wave of the deadly virus, the provincial governments have issued new coronavirus SOPS. Several cities across the country have been placed under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has said that coronavirus appears likely to develop into a seasonal disease. The 16-member team set up by the UN' World Meteorological Organisation tasked with examining potential meteorological and air quality influences on the spread of Covid-19, found some indications the disease would develop into a seasonal menace, AFP reported.

Coronavirus Pakistan SOPs UN Asad Umar SOPs violation restrictions third wave of covid

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters